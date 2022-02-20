Jail diversion funding — not bail reform change — is what NYC needs: Latrice Walker

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Despite continued calls by some New York politicians to change bail reform legislation amid renewed discourse over how to reduce gun violence in New York City, Assemblymember Latrice Walker says she stands by the law.

Walker represents District 55, which covers Brownsville and other nearby Brooklyn neighborhoods. She told PIX on Politics host Dan Mannarino on Sunday that Mayor Eric Adams and other politicians are focusing on bail reform when they should be considering more funding for the diversion programs that make the law successful.

Walker was the lead sponsor of the bail reform law that was passed by the state Legislature in 2019. Detractors of the law argue it has contributed to the uptick in gun violence in New York City over the past two years by allowing violent offenders to go free without bail, however, Walker said most people who believe the law is to blame are misinformed on what it actually does.

“Quite frankly, bail reform focuses in on some misdemeanors and non-violent felonies, and so when it comes to circumstances with respect to guns, judges still have the ability to set bail in those instances,” she said.

Walker also noted the law gave judges more “tools in their toolbox,” including supervised release, electronic monitoring and supportive services such as mental health and drug abuse treatment.

“And we believe that those strategies will deter future [instances] of violence, crime and rearrest,” Walker said. “I tout bail reform as a huge success. There are some things that need to be funded in order to make it better than it already is, but it needs to be given a chance to succeed.”

Watch the video at the top of the page for the full interview.