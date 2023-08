NEW YORK (PIX11) — Congressman Dan Goldman said the problem with getting federal funding for asylum seekers is that only a certain amount of money has been allocated for FEMA for the whole country.

Rep. Goldman, Mayor Eric Adams, and other local lawmakers went to Washington, D.C. a few weeks ago to ask for more help financing the migrant crisis. Officials said the crisis could cost $12 billion.

