Eviction moratorium in NY, NJ: What tenants need to know

PIX on Politics

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — The federal eviction moratorium ended on Saturday, leaving millions of Americans struggling financially due to the pandemic facing uncertain territory.

New York and New Jersey tenants who owe rent have a little more breathing room to sort out their financial affairs as lawmakers in both states have passed their own eviction moratoriums.

PIX11’s Ayana Harry explained what tenants need to know during the PIX on Politics Panel on Sunday.

New York’s eviction moratorium will expire on Aug. 31, while New Jersey’s runs through the end of the year.

New York also has a state-run rent relief program offering financial support to tenants who can prove they owe back rent and loss of income due to the pandemic, but Gov. Andrew Cuomo has come under fire for a slow and glitchy rollout of funds.

The panel also discussed Mayor Bill de Blasio’s promised mask update, which is expected this week, and the race for New York City mayor.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

PIX on Politics Panel: Impending NYC mask update, eviction moratorium and more

Tornadoes pack a punch in NJ

Popular NJ restaurant closing its doors for good

Paterson launches guaranteed income program

Shady Rest Golf & Country Club: The 1st Black-owned country club

More New Jersey

PIX on Politics

PIX on Politics Panel: Impending NYC mask update, eviction moratorium and more

Delta variant in NYC fuels talk of masks in schools, new screenings for public spaces

Who are the unvaccinated and how are they being reached?

PIX on Politics panel: Adams’ ignores general election, says he’s the next mayor; city’s homecoming concerts criticized

NYC mask mandate debate heats up as delta variant spurs new COVID cases

On the record with Eric Adams: NYC mayoral candidate talks congestion pricing, COVID, more

More PIX on Politics

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter