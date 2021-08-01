Eviction moratorium in NY, NJ: What tenants need to know

NEW YORK — The federal eviction moratorium ended on Saturday, leaving millions of Americans struggling financially due to the pandemic facing uncertain territory.

New York and New Jersey tenants who owe rent have a little more breathing room to sort out their financial affairs as lawmakers in both states have passed their own eviction moratoriums.

PIX11’s Ayana Harry explained what tenants need to know during the PIX on Politics Panel on Sunday.

New York’s eviction moratorium will expire on Aug. 31, while New Jersey’s runs through the end of the year.

New York also has a state-run rent relief program offering financial support to tenants who can prove they owe back rent and loss of income due to the pandemic, but Gov. Andrew Cuomo has come under fire for a slow and glitchy rollout of funds.

The panel also discussed Mayor Bill de Blasio’s promised mask update, which is expected this week, and the race for New York City mayor.