NEW YORK — The delta variant accounts for about 95% of COVID cases in New York City, Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi said on Sunday, as health officials continued to grapple with an alarming spike in new infections and hospitalizations.

Chokshi joined PIX on Politics host Dan Mannarino for a one-on-one interview about the city’s fight against the latest surge in COVID cases. He said the city is seeing about 2,000 new COVID-19 cases per day.

Watch the video above for the full interview, including Chokshi’s advice for vaccinated people who come into contact with someone who has COVID-19.