Delta variant driving about 2,000 new COVID cases per day in NYC: Health commissioner

PIX on Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — The delta variant accounts for about 95% of COVID cases in New York City, Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi said on Sunday, as health officials continued to grapple with an alarming spike in new infections and hospitalizations.

Chokshi joined PIX on Politics host Dan Mannarino for a one-on-one interview about the city’s fight against the latest surge in COVID cases. He said the city is seeing about 2,000 new COVID-19 cases per day. 

Watch the video above for the full interview, including Chokshi’s advice for vaccinated people who come into contact with someone who has COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PIX on Politics

Delta variant driving about 2,000 new COVID cases per day in NYC: Health commissioner

Outrage after Cuomo impeachment investigation suspended

Christine Quinn won’t rule out run for NY governor in 2022

Who could run for governor of New York?

NY lawmakers ‘fully dedicated’ to impeaching Cuomo after sexual harassment findings: Assemblyman Kim

PIX on Politics Panel: Impending NYC mask update, eviction moratorium and more

More PIX on Politics

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter