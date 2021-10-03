JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Jersey City residents struggling to make rent because of the pandemic have a chance to apply for up to $10,000 in financial assistance.

The next phase of the COVID rent relief program begins Monday.

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop joined PIX on Politics host Dan Mannarino on Sunday to discuss the initiative and offer advice to residents on how they can sign up.

“Broadly, pretty much every renter has the ability to apply who makes 50% or less of the AMI (area median income). So you’re talking about the more vulnerable communities, somebody making $40,000, $50,000 or less,” he said. “And the goal is to give out up to $10,000 grants and clear out some of that backlog on rents, and we’re going to go through probably about $7 million in this phase.”

The application period runs through Oct. 18. Fulop said he expects more applications than they have funding for. The city will use a lottery system operated by an outside vendor to decide who receives assistance.

Checks could be issued as soon as a few weeks after the application period closes, according to the mayor.

“Our goal is to give out as much money as possible and let people stay in their homes,” Fulop said.

To apply for rental assistance, visit jerseycitynj.gov.