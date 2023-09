NEW YORK (PIX11) – Mayor Eric Adams has called for steep budget cuts across the board as the city clamors to keep up with the migrant crisis.

All city agencies were tasked with cutting their budget by 5% by November and a total of 15% by next spring. But budget cuts need to be approved by the City Council.

Councilman Justin Brannan, the chair of the Finance Committee, joined PIX on Politics on Sunday to discuss the budget battle.

