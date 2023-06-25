NEW YORK (PIX11) – Everyone knows how expensive a hospital visit can be, but usually we don’t find out how bad until after the visit.

The sticker shock when the bill winds up being hundreds, if not thousands of dollars, can be especially painful for those without health insurance.

Now, a bill recently passed by the City Council aims to address what many say is a clear lack of transparency by the health care industry.

The bill’s sponsor, City Councilwoman Julie Menin, joined PIX on Politics to discuss the legislation. Watch the video player for the full interview.