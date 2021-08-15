NEW YORK — Christine Quinn, a former New York City Council speaker and longtime ally of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, wouldn’t rule out a run for governor in the 2022 gubernatorial race on Sunday.

Quinn joined PIX on Politics host Dan Mannarino for a one-on-one interview about Cuomo’s resignation this week following the New York attorney general’s sexual harassment report.

Quinn said she thought Cuomo was “one of the best allies women and girls had in the entire country.” Instead, the attorney general’s report found he had sexually harassed 11 women, both in and out of state government.

“I don’t think of myself as a naive person … So I’m as surprised as anyone that I had no idea, but I had no idea,” she said.

Quinn called the results of the report “devastating” and “damning” for the governor. When asked about the likelihood of Cuomo running for office again, she said it’s “very, very unlikely.”

“It’s basically impossible that the governor could run for another office,” Quinn said. “You just can’t get beyond that type of terrible behavior.”

As New York begins to heal from the scandal in the executive office, Quinn said Lt. Gov. Hochul — who will assume the governor’s office in just over a week — has an even bigger job of restoring faith in the state government.

“We’re very lucky in New York to have, right now, a really strong Democratic party,” she said, pointing to Hochul as well as state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins.

When asked whether she had her eye either on becoming Hochul’s lieutenant governor or possibly running for governor in 2022, Quinn wouldn’t rule out either option. She said right now, she’s focused on working toward solving the homelessness crisis in New York.