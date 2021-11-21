‘Back to basics’: Brannan talks City Council’s top priorities in 2022

NEW YORK — The New York City Council will be focused on “getting back to basics” early next year after its 2022 class of lawmakers is sworn into office, City Councilman Justin Brannan said on Sunday.

Brannan, who represents parts of Brooklyn, joined PIX on Politics host Dan Mannarino to discuss the council’s priorities heading into the new year.

“Priority No. 1 is just getting back to basics; delivering city services; being there for our most vulnerable [residents]; getting the garbage picked up; connecting people with the services and support that they need,” he said. “Getting back to basic city services, getting back to all the services that you pay taxes for and then we can go back to being a laboratory for democracy.”

Brannan, who is running to become City Council speaker, also offered his views on bail reform and the role the pandemic played in the spike in violent crime citywide.

