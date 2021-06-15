PIX on Politics

Skip to content
PIX11
New York, NY
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Local News
New York Elections
New Jersey Elections
Brooklyn
Bronx
Long Island
Manhattan
Queens
Staten Island
New Jersey
Crime
Small Business Spotlight
Created Equal
Monica Makes It Happen
Top Stories
Man kicks, shouts anti-Asian remarks before pulling knife on woman in Chelsea: NYPD
Top Stories
Small Business Spotlight: Coffee Corral in Red Bank
Video
Judge nixes New York City’s ‘vague’ ban on police restraints
NJ legislators and activists renew efforts for a reparations task force
Video
Brooklyn’s oldest park set to get major upgrades after years of waiting
Video
News
Coronavirus
Politics
National News
Politics
Business
Entertainment
Video
Top Stories
Man kicks, shouts anti-Asian remarks before pulling knife on woman in Chelsea: NYPD
Top Stories
Small Business Spotlight: Coffee Corral in Red Bank
Video
Judge nixes New York City’s ‘vague’ ban on police restraints
NJ legislators and activists renew efforts for a reparations task force
Video
Brooklyn’s oldest park set to get major upgrades after years of waiting
Video
Morning News
Ben Aaron
The O List
Dan Mannarino
Betty Nguyen
Marysol Castro
Hidden New York
Top Stories
Spice, Sean Paul and Shaggy talk new single ‘Go Down Deh,’ Caribbean-American Heritage Month
Video
Top Stories
Joel McHale talks ‘Card Sharks,’ ‘Crime Scene Kitchen’ hosting gigs
Video
Top Stories
Vaccinated: Meet the creators of soulful ‘Reunited’ pandemic parody
Video
‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star Cynthia Bailey talks show, business, wedding
Video
Ben Aaron transforms into drag queen at Lips NYC
Video
Actress, activist Selenis Leyva talks new book, supporting LGBTQ+ community
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Daily and Hourly Forecast
Maps and Radar
Weather Science
Weather Alerts
Sports
PIX11 Sports Nation
Mets
Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
Community
Broadway Profiles
Newsletters
About
About Us
Contact PIX11
PIX11 News Team
PIX11 TV Listings
Where to find PIX11
PIX11 News App
Calendar
PIX11 Careers
Report It!
Post a Job
Find a Job
PIX11 Partners
Search
Search
Search
PIX on Politics
NJ Gov. Murphy ‘open-minded’ to incentives to get people back to work
Video
WPIX-TV to launch weekly political affairs show: PIX on Politics
Connect with PIX11 Online
Trending Stories
All clear given after Galleria at Crystal Run mall was locked down amid report of armed individual
NY COVID latest: Tuesday, June 22, 2021
4 wanted after BMW driver fatally shot in Inwood robbery: NYPD
Anonymous customer leaves $16K tip at restaurant, tells bartender not to ‘spend it all in one place’
PIX11 Live
Small Business Spotlight: Coffee Corral in Red Bank
Video
NYC Primary Day: Election results for mayoral races, comptroller, Manhattan DA and more
Video: Children narrowly missed in Bronx sidewalk shooting
Video
Veteran's Resources
U.S Department of Veterans Affairs
Wounded Warrior Project
Veterans Resource Centers of America
U.S Department of Veterans Affairs
Military Veterans Resource Center (MVRC)
Don't Miss
Where to find New York’s Very Own
NYC’s race for mayor: A list of everyone running for New York City mayor in 2021
WPIX-TV to launch weekly political affairs show: PIX on Politics
Vaccine freebies: NY, NJ rolls out incentives
Video
Mets 2021 schedule on PIX11
Yankees 2021 schedule on PIX11
PIX11 COMMUNITY CALENDAR