NEW YORK (PIX11) — Voters across New York and New Jersey will head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8 to cast their ballot in the midterm elections.

Dozens of candidates are working to represent New York and New Jersey residents in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.

But there are some local elections that will also have an impact on voters’ lives, notably the battle between incumbent Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin, vying to be the next governor of New York.

Below you’ll find voter resources for both states as well as information on key races to watch.

Voting 101: What you need to know on Election Day

Voters can head to the polls in New York on Nov. 8 when polls open at 6 a.m. They close at 9 p.m.

If you’re not sure if you’re registered to vote or not, New York residents can check their registration status here. You can find your polling site here if you live in NYC or here if you live in other parts of NYS.

In New Jersey, polls open at 6 a.m. Voters have until 8 p.m. to cast their ballots.

Residents in New Jersey can check their polling location here. They can head here to check their registration status.

Early voting in NY, NJ

Early voting in New York and in New Jersey runs from Oct. 29 until Nov. 6. Hours for in-person early voting in New Jersey will be Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

There’s a wide range of hours for early voting in New York. People can vote from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 29 and Oct. 30, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct 31, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 3, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 4, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 5 and Nov. 6.

Ballot questions in NY, NJ

New York State

Should the Environmental Bond Act of 2022 — which would allow the state to sell up to $4.2 billion in bonds to fund environmental protection, natural restoration, resiliency, and clean energy projects — pass?

New York City

Should New York City add a preamble to its charter declaring its aspiration to be “a just and equitable city for all” striving to remedy “past and continuing harms and to reconstruct, revise, and reimagine our foundations, structures, institutions, and laws to promote justice and equity for all New Yorkers”?

Should New York City establish an Office of Racial Equity, require a citywide Racial Equity Plan every two years, and create a Commission on Racial Equity?

Should New York City be required to measure and track the “true cost of living” for necessary expenses like food, housing, and childcare, without factoring in financial assistance?

Trenton, NJ

Should Trenton expand its city Board of Education from seven members to nine, make the seats elected — as opposed to appointed by the mayor — and require a ballot measure to approve bonding for future capital projects?

The race for governor of New York State

Kathy Hocul

Incumbent. Gov. Kathy Hochul is the first woman to serve as governor of New York. The Democrat took on leadership of the state after former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation.

Hochul, who was Cuomo’s lieutenant governor for six years, began leading New York when the state was still fighting back COVID. A short time after she was sworn in, Ida battered New York and Hochul jumped to aid with recovery.

Since then, crime has been a major issue and focus. Bail reform laws were tweaked amid criticism. Restrictions around guns were signed into law after a deadly Buffalo supermarket shooting and a Supreme Court ruling overturning historical rules around firearms in New York. Hochul’s also worked with Mayor Eric Adams to bring more cops and cameras in the wake of the Brooklyn subway attack that left 10 shot and other crimes in New York City’s transit system.

Outside of crime, abortion has been an area of concern for Hochul. She’s affirmed there will be abortion access in New York for both residents and people coming in from other states.

Hochul has held a strong, but narrowing, lead over Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin in the polls.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW WITH GOV HOCHUL FROM THE NY RACE FOR GOVERNOR

Lee Zeldin

Rep. Lee Zeldin, a Republican representing parts of Long Island in Congress, has been steadily gaining in the polls with a focus on crime. Still, he faces a tough battle; New York is one of the bluest states in the country. Democrats have more than twice as many registered voters as Republicans and have held the governor’s mansion for more than a decade.

If elected, Zeldin has vowed to roll back liberal criminal justice reforms. Rep. Zeldin would declare a crime emergency in New York on his first day in office. He wants cashless bail as a whole to be repealed. Zeldin supports the repeal of the Less is More parole reform bill signed into law by Gov. Hochul along with the repeal of qualified immunity. He also wants to repeal the HALT Act, signed into law by former Gov. Cuomo, which reformed segregated confinement practices in New York State correctional facilities.

While Zeldin is personally against abortion rights, he’s pledged not to change New York’s laws protecting abortions.

Zeldin was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW WITH LEE ZELDIN FROM THE NY RACE FOR GOVERNOR

Why NY’s 10th Congressional District is important

New York’s 10th Congressional District has been represented in Congress for years by Rep. Jerry Nadler. After maps were redrawn, Nadler instead faced off in the primary against Rep. Carolyn Maloney in the 12th District, leaving the 10th open for new leadership. The district encompasses Lower Manhattan and northwest Brooklyn.

Former federal prosecutor Daniel Goldman won the Democratic primary, beating out a slew of other candidates. One of his opponents in the primary was U.S. Rep. Mondaire Jones, who shifted to the district after the district maps were redrawn.

Goldman, who served as counsel to House Democrats during the first impeachment attempt against former President Donald Trump, will face off against Republican challenger Benine Hamdan, who advanced from the Republican primary as an unopposed candidate.

Dan Goldman faces republican challenger Benine Hamdan. Hamdan is the daughter of Lebanese immigrants, according to her campaign site. She’s lived in Brooklyn her entire life.

Hamdan worked as a risk analyst and now works as a partner at an investment firm. She’s also worked as an advocate for mental health intervention, care and treatment.

What’s happening with the NY-12 Congressional District

New York’s 12th Congressional District, currently represented by longtime Rep. Carolyn Maloney, will have a new leader after November’s election. Redistricting pitted Maloney against another longtime representative: Jerry Nadler. The new maps combined Nadler’s Upper West Side district with Maloney’s Upper East Side district.

Nadler, who also currently represents parts of Lower Manhattan and sections of Brooklyn beat out Maloney in the primary. He’ll face Republican Michael Zumbluskas and Mike Itkis, who’s running on his own ballot line, in the general election. Itkis released a sex tape as part of his longshot campaign.

During his campaign, Nadler stressed the importance that he be re-elected. He said seniority in Congress brings the clout needed to get bills passed.

“Losing one committee chairman would be unfortunate for New York,” Nadler said. “Losing two committee chairmen would be catastrophic for New York.”

Rep. Nadler has been endorsed by U.S. Sens. Chuck Schumer and Elizabeth Warren.

Who is Nadler facing?

Opposing Nadler will be Republican Michael Zumbluskas and unaffiliated candidate Mike Itkis.

Zumbluskas is a U.S. Army veteran currently working as a resource management analyst for the city Department of Transportation, according to his campaign website. He is also the GOP district leader in New York’s 76th State Assembly District, covering part of Manhattan’s East Side.

Itkis, a native of the former Soviet Union who moved to New York City in 1979, is a major in the U.S. Army Reserve. He has also worked in information technology and financial services, according to his campaign website.

Key New Jersey races to watch

NJ-7

In what’s expected to be the tightest race this year in the Garden State, two-term Rep. Tom Malinowski, a Democrat, is matching up again against Republican State Sen. Tom Kean Jr.

Malinowski previously defeated Kean, the son of a former two-term governor, in 2020.

In debates and campaign stops, Kean has characterized Malinowski as a Washington insider, while Malinowski has accused Kean of inaction against rising cost of living in the state and trying to dodge scrutiny over conservative stances on issues including abortion.

NJ-5

Incumbent Democratic Rep. Josh Gottheimer is seeking to defeat Republican challenger Frank Pallotta and hold onto what was once a reliably red district.

NJ-6

Longtime incumbent Rep. Frank Pallone, a Democrat, is looking for another term, this time opposed by GOP nominee Susan Kiley.

NJ-8

With current Rep. Albio Sires, a Democrat, opting not to seek re-election, Robert Menendez Jr., the son of New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez, will attempt to keep the district blue in the face of a challenge from Republican hopeful Marcos Arroyo.

NJ-9

Republican challenger Billy Prempeh has a tough task ahead of him, attempting to oust sitting Democratic Rep. Bill Pascrell in this longtime blue stronghold.

NJ-10

Democratic Rep. Donald Payne Jr., first elected in 2012 to succeed his father, looks to fend off GOP opponent David Pinckney.

NJ-11

Military veteran and sitting Democratic Rep. Mikie Sherrill is seeking to hold on to the district against Republican Paul DeGroot, a longtime prosecutor.

Around the U.S., here are the races to watch for

In what could be a make-or-break election slate for President Joe Biden’s legislative aspirations, Democrats will look to maintain the hold they’ve had on both chambers of Congress for the last two years, while Republicans will aim to level the playing field.

Campaigning nationally on issues including the economy and the state of the country’s southern border, GOP leaders are bullish on their prospects of at least capturing the House of Representatives, with the Senate seen as more of a toss-up.

Democrats, meanwhile, are playing defense by focusing on topics like abortion and gun violence.

Pennsylvania elections: Oz vs. Fetterman

Former TV personality Mehmet Oz, the Republican candidate, is battling for a Senate seat against Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, whose candidacy has faced scrutiny as he continues to recover from a stroke.

Texas elections: O’Rourke vs. Abbott

This gubernatorial race between Republican incumbent Greg Abbott and former Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke has been dominated by the issues of border security and, in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting, gun laws.

Georgia elections: Warnock vs Walker

In a race that could decide control of the Senate, Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock is seeking to hold off hard-charging former football star Herschel Walker, an ally of former President Donald Trump.

If you have problems on Election Day, email wpixnewsdesk@pix11.com to reach the PIX11 News Team or call NY AG’s office at (866) 390-2992 to report polling issues or intimidation at the polls.