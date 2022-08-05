PIX11 Partners with Hunter College to Bring Live Debate Coverage to Viewers in New York’s Newly Redrawn 12th Congressional District

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2022/– WPIX-TV New York (PIX11) announced today that it will host a debate between the candidates in the Democratic Party primary for the newly redrawn 12th Congressional District. The debate will take place on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

PIX11 is partnering with Manhattan’s Hunter College to host the event.

The debate between candidates Rep. Carolyn Maloney, Rep. Jerry Nadler and Suraj Patel means at least one longtime Democratic member of Congress could be knocked out of the race. The debate will be moderated by PIX11’s Dan Mannarino, Ayana Harry and Henry Rosoff.

Also joining the PIX11 Political Team will be Rebecca Lewis from City & State NY.

Questions to the candidates will focus on Issues including crime/guns, inflation/affordability, abortion and gridlock in Congress.

After the debate, PIX11 News coverage continues with a recap and analysis on the PIX11 News at 10 p.m.

Your Local Election Headquarters:

NY 12th Democratic Primary Debate

Tuesday, August 9, 2022

8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. EST