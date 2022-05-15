LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennslyvania’s Lieutenant Governor and leading Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman has been admitted to Lancaster General Hospital after suffering a stroke.

Fetterman, 52, released a video on social media appearing to be in good spirits at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital. In a statement, Fetterman’s campaign said on Friday he was not feeling well and had a stroke caused by a clot from his “heart being in an A-fib rhythm for too long.”

Fetterman says his wife Gisele spotted the symptoms and got him to the hospital where they removed the clot, reversed the stroke and got his heart under control.

Fetterman says doctors believe he didn’t “suffer any cognitive damage and that he’s “feeling much better.”

“I’m well on my way to a full recovery. So I have a lot to be thankful for. They’re keeping me here for now for observation, but I should be out of here sometime soon. The doctors have assured me that I’ll be able to get back on the trail, but first I need to take a minute, get some rest, and recover. There’s so much at stake in this race, and I’m going to be ready for the hard fight ahead.” John Fetterman

Questions about Fetterman’s health swirled throughout the weekend after he canceled scheduled public appearances Friday, Saturday and Sunday. His campaign cited a health issue, but was not specific until Sunday.

Fetterman, who is 6-foot-8, has been open about his push to lose weight in the past. He weighed in at over 400 pounds before losing nearly 150 pounds in 2018.

A vehicle believed to be Fetterman’s remained at the hospital early Sunday evening.

Governor Tom Wolf was one of many Pennsylvania lawmakers offering support for Fetterman, tweeting “Sending well wishes for a speedy recovery to Lieutenant Governor @FettermanLT. Frances and I are praying for you, Gisele, Grace, Karl, and August.”

Congressman Conor Lamb, one of three other Democratic candidates in the U.S. Senate race, tweeted “I just found out on live TV that Lieutenant Governor Fetterman suffered a stroke. Hayley and I are keeping John and his family in our prayers and wishing him a full and speedy recovery.”

State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta, also a Democratic U.S. Senate candidate, tweeted “as I said at the first debate, John Fetterman is an incredible family man. My prayers are with him and his family as he recovers from this stroke. I look forward to seeing him back on the campaign trail soon.”

Pennsylvania’s Democratic Party tweeted “Our thoughts and prayers go out to our Lieutenant Governor @JohnFetterman. Wishing you a full and speedy recovery.”

Republican Senate candidate and former heart surgeon Mehmet Oz reacted to the news Sunday saying “I have cared for atrial fibrillation patients and witnessed the miracles of modern medicine in the treatment of strokes, so I am thankful that you received care so quickly. My whole family is praying for your speedy recovery.”

Dave McCormick, one of the three leading candidates on the Republican side of the race, tweeted Fetterman’s video and said “Glad to hear you’re doing well, John. Wishing you a fast recovery.”

Republican Senate candidate Jeff Bartos tweeted he and his wife are “praying for a full and speedy recovery” for Fetterman. Fellow Republican Senate candidate Carla Sands tweeted “My thoughts are with John Fetterman and his family. Praying for a full recovery!”

Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania’s Attorney General and lone Democratic candidate in Pennsylvania’s gubernatorial race, tweeted “John, Gisele, and the Fetterman family are in my prayers today — we’re wishing John a full and speedy recovery.”

U.S. Senator Bob Casey tweeted “Terese and I are wishing Lt. Gov John Fetterman a full and speedy recovery. We’re sending our best to him, Gisele, and their children, and we look forward to seeing him back at work soon, fighting for Pennsylvania.”

Fetterman received 53% support among Pennsylvania Democrats in a Franklin & Marshall poll for the U.S. Senate race earlier this month.

Congressman Lamb finished with 14% and State Representative Kenyatta with 4% in the poll, respectively. Kevin Baumlin, who has dropped out of the race, and Alex Khalil each received 1% and 22% were still undecided.

Support for Fetterman is up from 41% in the April Franklin & Marshall College Poll, while Lamb is down 3%.

Pennsylvania’s primary election is May 17.

The Associated Press contributed to this report