NYC’s next borough president-elects

NEW YORK CITY — New Yorkers have elected their five borough presidents. The borough presidents are the executive officials of each borough.

Their job is to: work with the mayor in preparing the annual executive budget, propose borough budget priorities directly to the council, review major land use decisions, monitor the delivery of city services within their boroughs, and engage in strategic planning for their boroughs.

Here are the five borough president-elects:



BROOKLYN: Antonio Reynoso (D)

BRONX: Vanessa Gibson (D)

QUEENS: Donovan Richards (D)

MANHATTAN: Mark Levine (D)

STATEN ISLAND: Vito Fossella (R)