NY redistricting fight moves to state Legislature after commission fails to agree on new map

Election voting

A voter casts his ballot in the midterm election at the East Midwood Jewish Center polling station in Brooklyn on Nov. 6, 2018. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Finger-pointing marked the end of a once hopeful attempt to redraw New York’s state and federal electoral lines.

In the final meeting of the New York State Independent Redistricting Commission on Monday, there was a sniping back-and-forth between the five Democratic members and five Republican members over Zoom.  

It concluded with the commission recommending two maps to the state Legislature: Plan A, drafted by Democrats; and Plan B, drafted by Republicans. 

By law, New York’s Assembly and Senate — overwhelmingly controlled by Democrats — will now take over the process. To what extent Democratic state leaders will follow the suggested maps remains unknown.

There are similarities in the proposals, especially in New York City. However, key differences emerged around rebuilding competitive districts on Long Island and areas north of the city. 

Even in the five boroughs, there was a lot of disagreement about what parts of South Brooklyn to include to round out NY-11, the district that encompasses all of Staten Island.

