NEW YORK (PIX11) — State Sen. Brad Hoylman introduced legislation in Albany that would ensure New York is a safe haven for transgender teens and their families.

If passed, the legislation would protect the health information of people who come to New York to receive gender-affirming care, protect the physicians who provide the care and ban local law enforcement from sharing that health information with investigators in other states.

In an interview with PIX11 News, Hoylman said “it’s heartbreaking knowing that there are 60,000 kids across the country who have been denied gender-affirming care because of local laws.”

Hoylman spoke about his legislation at the LGBT Community Center in the West Village on National Coming Out Day.

Hoylman believes there is enough support in the Albany for his legislation to pass in the State Assembly and State Senate and be signed into law by the governor.