NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York State lawmakers have not agreed on a new state budget despite a Friday deadline to come up with a plan.

Lawmakers left Albany for the weekend early on Thursday without voting on a state budget as negotiations over several key issues continue, including the debate over funding for a new Buffalo Bills stadium and changes to the state’s bail reform laws.

While some Democrats don’t want any changes made to the bail reform law, Republicans have called for it to be repealed. Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said a dangerous clause will not be introduced.

“We are trying to deal with making sure that people are safe and that we create a public safety environment without criminalizing poverty. And also acknowledging the fact that COVID, the proliferation of guns – there’s a lot of things going on. So we want to do the right things for the right reasons,” she said.

Meanwhile, a source familiar with budget negotiations told PIX11 News that alcohol to-go for restaurants and bars, a gas tax suspension and an increase for child care funding were expected to be included in the final budget.

Lawmakers hope to pass the budget on Monday. If that does not happen, state employees’ paychecks could be delayed.