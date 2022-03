NEW YORK (PIX11) — Gubernatorial hopeful Andrew Giuliani delivered a fiery speech at the state Republican Party convention on Mar. 1.

Giuliani, who served as White House aide to Donald Trump, was the only candidate to publicly stand by the former president at the state convention — or even mention his name.

He joined PIX11 Morning News Tuesday to talk about repealing bail reform, having more charter schools and more.

