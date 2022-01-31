NY Democrats to carve redistricting advantage

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Democrats in New York State just released a blueprint for maintaining political power for the next decade.

In doing so, they may also help their party avoid a “red wave” in the coming midterm elections. Albany Democrats are in control of the redistricting process after an independent redistricting committee failed to produce a unified map.

“Democrats are clearly playing political games, going against the will of New Yorkers who said they wanted nonpartisan maps,” said Republican Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis.

Her Staten Island-based district would be stretched well north into Brooklyn to Park Slope, giving any Democrat who challenges her later this year a much better chance.

“They are attempting to tilt the scale and change the rules to give an advantage to their candidates and silence the will of the people who live in this district,” Malliotakis said.

On Long Island, the Democratic plan would elongate the seat held by Republican Lee Zeldin for the last seven years into more Democratic-friendly communities like Huntington, Islip, and Babylon. Upstate, their districts would become more partisan, eliminate a GOP seat, and dislodge Congresswoman Claudia Tenney from most of the area she’s represented off-and-on.

Based on recent election results, the Democratic plan would likely give New York Democrats 22 seats in Congress compared to four Republican seats — down from seven current GOP seats. New York is also losing a seat this year due to reapportionment.

Key maps that speak to some of this… pic.twitter.com/VFf4FO8ewa — Henry Rosoff (@HenryRosoff) January 31, 2022

Democrats controlling Albany were under pressure to make these moves and balance out the federal government because Republican-controlled states are doing the same. Groups like “No Surrender NY,” a Democratic PAC aimed at pushing back against the “radical right,” encouraged leaders in Albany to seize this moment.

“We had four members of Congress, Republicans, vote to overturn the elections,” said Shannon Powell, with No Surrender. “That should not represent the values of the people of New York, so I think we’ve made some great strides in drawing these maps.”

New York’s Republican Party promised legal action and called the plan a blatant gerrymander— a shady quasi-legal process where election lines are drawn for political gain. The state’s constitution explicitly says districts must be compact and not favor any person or political party, among other requirements.

One district in particular that would likely be represented by Congressman Jerry Nadler raised some questions. It snakes across central Brooklyn only a few blocks wide at some points. Nadler’s district currently snakes along the Brooklyn coastline to connect similar constituencies in western Manhattan with Southern Brooklyn.

“Congressman Nadler’s district currently is similar to what we ended up drawing,” said State Sen. Michael Gianaris, a Queens Democrat. “We have maintained that core … and believe it will stand.”

Gianaris, a member of Democratic leadership in Albany, said the focus of the map was the voters of New York. He argued this redistricting actually undoes damage previously done by Republicans.

“It was rewarding to do the right thing by many communities around the state,” he said. “Many had been subject to horrible abuses in the name of politics by Senate Republicans, who controlled the Senate through gerrymandering for many, many decades.”

Democrats are on pace to pass the new maps by Wednesday or Thursday. Legal challenges are expected but will test new parts of the state constitution, so there is little precedent to predict an outcome.

In recent years, federal courts have allowed gerrymanders that have political but not racial implications.