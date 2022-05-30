GREAT NECK, NY (PIX11) — Memorial Day was a busy day on the campaign trail for the Democrats and Republicans all hoping to serve as New York’s next governor.

With less than a month to go until the primaries, several contenders spent Monday out meeting with voters. Rep. Tom Suozzi was out at a Memorial Day parade.

“It’s an important day, Memorial Day, to remember everybody who gave their lives for freedom and democracy, and freedom and democracy is politics,” he said.

Gov. Kathy Hochul was at several Memorial Day events. She attended a ceremony at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum, then marched in the Little Neck-Douglaston parade.

“This is the chance I really embrace, the chance to meet everyday New Yorkers,” she said.

Gubernatorial hopeful Jumaane Williams began his Memorial Day at the parade in the Laurelton section of Queens. Suozzi was at the parade in his hometown: Glen Cove

“I got such a wonderful reception today and I’m getting a good reception wherever I go,” he said. “People who care about crime, taxes, affordability and helping our kids in troubled schools, thats what they want. That’s what I’m talking about.”

Williams and Suozzi have both been working to convince Democratic voters for months that Hochul should not be the party’s candidate for governor. At the Little Neck-Douglaston parade, Hochul told us her strategy is simple.

“Talk about what we’ve been successful with,” she said “Giving people relief from the high cost of living, understanding the needs of everyday New Yorkers and taking it to the streets.”

Hochul has maintained her lead in the primary polls and in fundraising. She currently has $18.5 million in cash on hand. Suozzi has $2.7 million and Williams has $131,000. On social media, Williams said that’s $130,000 more than he had in 2018 when he ran a tight race against Hochul for the Democratic primary for lieutenant governor.

Republican contenders for governor campaigned across the state this memorial day weekend too. Lee Seldin stopped in Rochester to honor a 100-year-old World War II veteran. Zeldin has $3 million in campaign cash. Andrew Giuliani stumped this weekend from Clinton County to Queens. Giuliani has $300,000 to spend ahead of the June 28 primary.