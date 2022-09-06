NEW YORK (PIX11) – State Assemblymember Yuh-Line Niou announced Tuesday she will not be running as a third-party candidate in the November general election for New York’s 10th Congressional District.

After her narrow defeat to Dan Goldman in the Democratic primary election for the 10th Congressional District, Niou considered running in the general election as the candidate for the Working Families Party, which endorsed her in the primary election.

“Enough of the absentee ballots have been counted and we are conceding the primary and I will not be on the [Working Families Party] line in the general [election],” Niou said in a video announcement posted on Twitter. “We simply do not have the resources to fight all fights at the same time, and we must protect our democracy now. This starts with keeping insurrectionists from taking control of Congress in November.”

Goldman will face Republican candidate Benine Hamdan in the general election on Nov. 8. New York’s 10th Congressional District is considered a Democratic Party stronghold, with the Democratic primary winner heavily favored to win the general election in most years.

Niou and and the Working Families Party have both been critical of Goldman as a candidate for using his wealth to fund his campaign.

“Mr. Goldman won his seat with the aid of millions of dollars of his own wealth, and still won far short of a majority of the Democrats in the district,” Sochie Nnaemeka, director of the New York Working Families Party, said in a statement. “We urge him to take note of the progressive positions shared by candidates who cumulatively received a majority of the vote, including the unequivocal defense of abortion rights, universal health care, investing in NYCHA and affordable housing, and eradicating the nefarious presence of big money in politics.”