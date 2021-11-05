Truck driver with surprise NJ senate win apologizes for posts about Islam, vaccine mandates, Capitol riot

New Jersey Elections

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Edward Durr speaks to near his home in Swedesboro, N.J. on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. New Jersey’s longtime state Senate president, Democrat Steve Sweeney lost reelection, falling to Durr, a Republican newcomer who spent little money and underscoring Democratic woes in the Biden era. (Ellie Rushing/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

TRENTON, N.J. — A truck driver who ousted the powerful New Jersey Senate president in the election has apologized for social media posts including ones where he called Islam “a false religion,” compared vaccine mandates to the Holocaust and defended rioters at the Capitol.

Republican Edward Durr called himself “a passionate guy” and apologized to anyone whose feelings he had hurt. Media outlets found the posts from Durr on Twitter and Facebook on Thursday and Friday, though by Friday, his Twitter account was no longer visible.

Durr apologized in statements to radio station WHYY and the New Jersey Globe website.

He did not respond to messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Durr, a furniture company truck driver and first-time officeholder, defeated Democrat Sweeney in New Jersey’s 3rd Legislative District, according to results tallied Thursday. Sweeney’s defeat was unexpected, and has cast the fate of state government into uncertainty.

Durr describes himself as a 2nd Amendment rights advocate and fiscally conservative, who wants to lower taxes. In an interview with NJ.com, he described how unlikely he viewed his victory to be. He has previously run unsuccessfully for state Assembly in 2017 and 2019, but this is his first elected position.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Single use plastic straw ban goes into affect in New Jersey starting today

Gov. Murphy sets agenda for 2nd term after narrowly winning reelection

Murphy projected to win reelection as NJ governor

Murphy wins reelection by razor-thin margin

Ciattarelli, Murphy virtually tied in New Jersey governor race

NJ governor's race too close to call: Murphy, Ciattarelli in dead heat

More New Jersey

PIX on Politics

NYC mayoral candidates sit down with PIX11

NYC mayoral race: Where Adams, Sliwa stand on key issues

2021 NYC Race for Mayor: Eric Adams

2021 NYC Race for Mayor: Curtis Sliwa

PIX11 poll: Adams far and away favorite to win mayor's race

PIX on Politics panel: Homestretch in NYC mayoral, NJ governor races

More PIX on Politics

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter