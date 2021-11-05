Pollster who ‘blew it’ in NJ wants to end election polling

New Jersey Elections

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW JERSEY — After a close race for New Jersey Governor, one of the most well-known pollsters in the Country– Monmouth University– is saying it just may not be worth doing election polling.

Other pollsters, including PIX 11’s pollster Emerson College, which did a much better job with the race says: ‘not so fast.’

A Monmouth University poll released right before the election had Murphy running away by 11 points.

It was so off the lead pollster for Monmouth penned an opinion piece for NJ.com titled “I blew it. Maybe it’s time to get rid of election polls.”

The broader point of the op-ed is that the polls have become too misleading for the public and the politicians running.

PIX 11 relies on Emerson College for polling.  

Since 2016, when most pollsters predicted a landslide for Hillary Clinton, Emerson has started using an innovative mixture of online surveying, texting and calling.  The results have been very positive.

“What we found so far is using this blend in 2021 has been successful not only in the New Jersey Governor’s race, and in Virginia, but also the recent mayoral polls we’ve done,” said Emerson Polling’s Isabel Holloway.

The Monmouth poll used only traditional phone call methods, which has its pitfalls, particularly in the era of Donald Trump’s Republican party.

“There’s a subset of American voters distrustful of the media and polling,” Holloway said. “Generally, it’s reasonable to assume those people would be less likely to participate in a live operator poll where you’re explaining your opinions and your views to them.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PIX on Politics

NYC mayoral candidates sit down with PIX11

NYC mayoral race: Where Adams, Sliwa stand on key issues

2021 NYC Race for Mayor: Eric Adams

2021 NYC Race for Mayor: Curtis Sliwa

PIX11 poll: Adams far and away favorite to win mayor's race

PIX on Politics panel: Homestretch in NYC mayoral, NJ governor races

More PIX on Politics

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter