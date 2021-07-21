NJ Rep. Kim asks opponent to reconsider words in attack ads

In an attack ad for the upcoming 2022 midterm elections — in particular, the race for New Jersey’s 3rd Congressional District, the words uttered by the challenger are getting a little more flack that a typical attack at, including by her opponent.

Tricia Flanagan says Rep. Andy Kim “doesn’t represent our interests. He is not one of us.”

That’s what’s drawing some pushback from Kim himself, saying her words are disrespectful.

In a lengthy 12-part thread on Twitter, Kim tweeted to the Republican that he’s “heard these hurtful words many times as an Asian American and your use in a campaign for Congress disrespects me and many AAPI’s.“

Flanagan — who unsuccessfully ran for office in the Garden State twice before — immediately pushed back, tweeting that the congressman was “playing the race card in a desperate attempt to raise money off” her “new campaign video.“

She insisted her reference to him not being “one of us” referred to the Democrat representing a district that President Donald Trump won in both 2016 and 2020.

This isn’t the first time an opponent has described Kim as “not one of us” — as the congressman noted in his thread. The same line was used in attack ads in 2018 by former Rep. Tom MacArthur’s campaign, who Kim ultimately defeated.

With the 2022 election more than 15 months away, and district lines expected to be redrawn later this year, it’s too early to tell if Flanagan will even be on the ballot.