NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Voters all over New Jersey started to hit the polls on Tuesday to select their congressional candidates in the primaries.

The general election is on Nov. 8.

Here’s what you need to know:

Know your candidates:

PIX11 broke down the races across north and central New Jersey. Find out more about the candidates here.

Find your polling location:

The polls opened at 6 a.m. and will accommodate voters until 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Locations can be found here.

Check your registration:

Voters are expected to make sure their registration status is updated, which can be checked here.

Track your ballot:

In order for voters to track the progress of their ballot, My Voter Record accounts can be created. Voters can set theirs up here or login to their existing accounts.