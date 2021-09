A woman drops off a mail-in ballot at a secure drop box in Hackensack, New Jersey on July 7, 2020, ahead of the November general election. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The first ballots in this year’s contest for governor are being mailed out to voters.

The return of the ballots will kick off voting in the Nov. 2 race between Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy and Republican former Assembly member Jack Ciattarelli.

Murphy is aiming to become the first Democratic incumbent to win reelection in 44 years.

Ciattarelli faces an uphill climb in Democrat-leaning New Jersey, where polls show Murphy ahead.

The governor also has a fundraising advantage.