NJ early voting starts Saturday: Here’s everything you need to know

NEW JERSEY — Despite already being a regular fixture in several states, for the first time ever, New Jersey residents will be able to cast their ballots in-person — on a voting machine — ahead of Election Day.

It’s a new option available to voters after Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation in March to launch the state’s first early voting system, giving county officials across the state just a few months to get ready.

The process proved to be a time consuming one in Hudson County.

“We’ve had a lot of hours spent with the poll workers on the new machinery because, obviously, with new technology comes with new teaching mechanisms,” Hudson County Clerk E. Junior Maldonado told PIX11 News.

That new technology is what will be waiting for voters who take advantage of the early voting nine-day window.

They will first be greeted by a poll worker signing them in via new electronic poll books. With a few taps, a voter is verified and signed in.

With a paper receipt, the voter will be directed to a voting machine — which in most cases will be electronic and have a touch screen.

After making their selections, voters will get to confirm everything through a printout.

“Voters now have a chance to print their ballot and take a look at it physically, in plain English who they voted for,” Michael Harper, Hudson County Board of Elections Clerk, explained during a demonstration.

Aside from the governor’s race and a number of local races, there are two statewide ballot questions voters will be asked: one about making sports betting on college sporting competitions legal, and another which will allow nonprofit groups to raise money for their own organizations.

Early voting in New Jersey starts Saturday Oct. 23 and runs through Oct. 31. Polls will be open from 10 a.m to 8 p.m Mondays through Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. No appointment is necessary.

To learn more about how to vote and where to vote head, over to the New Jersey Voter Information Portal.