NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — The race to represent New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District, seen as the Garden State’s most hotly contested heading into Election Day, did not disappoint, remaining up in the air as of early Wednesday.

Incumbent Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski was looking to hold off Republican challenger Tom Kean Jr., a state lawmaker and the son of a former two-term governor. The district includes all of Hunterdon County, as well as parts of Essex, Morris, Somerset, Union, and Warren counties.

As of early Wednesday, the Associated Press had not made a call in the race, which was a rematch of a previous clash between Malinowski and Kean in 2020.

Looking to take control of at least one house of Congress, Republicans have eyed the race as a key opportunity to pick up a House of Representatives seat and close the gap.