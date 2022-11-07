NEW JERSEY (PIX11) – New Jersey voters will weigh in on several important races on Election Day, but some residents will also be asked a couple of questions.

There is only one local measure on the New Jersey ballot this year, and it’s in Mercer County. In Trenton, residents will decide if the city Board of Education should expand from seven members to nine, make the seats elected — as opposed to appointed by the mayor — and require a ballot measure to approve bonding for future capital projects.

Additionally, there are two special elections happening in New Jersey. The seat for General Assembly District 12 became vacant in July after Ronald Dancer (R) died. The incumbent, Alex Sauicki (R), is running against Paul Sarti (D). In August, Ronald Rice (D) resigned his seat for State Senate District 28. Incumbent Renee Burgess (D) squares off with Joy Bembry-Freeman (R).

The other key races to watch in NJ are:

NJ-7

In what’s expected to be the tightest race this year in the Garden State, two-term Rep. Tom Malinowski, a Democrat, is matching up against Republican State Sen. Tom Kean Jr.

Malinowski previously defeated Kean, the son of a former two-term governor, in 2020.

In debates and campaign stops, Kean has characterized Malinowski as a Washington insider, while Malinowski has accused Kean of inaction against the rising cost of living in the state and trying to dodge scrutiny over conservative stances on issues including abortion.

NJ-5

Incumbent Democratic Rep. Josh Gottheimer is seeking to defeat Republican challenger Frank Pallotta and hold onto what was once a reliably red district.

NJ-6

Longtime incumbent Rep. Frank Pallone, a Democrat, is looking for another term, this time opposed by GOP nominee Susan Kiley.

NJ-8

With current Rep. Albio Sires, a Democrat, opting not to seek re-election, Robert Menendez Jr., the son of New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez, will attempt to keep the district blue in the face of a challenge from Republican hopeful Marcos Arroyo.

NJ-9

Republican challenger Billy Prempeh has a tough task ahead of him, attempting to oust sitting Democratic Rep. Bill Pascrell in this longtime blue stronghold.

NJ-10

Democratic Rep. Donald Payne Jr., first elected in 2012 to succeed his father, looks to fend off GOP opponent David Pinckney.

NJ-11

Military veteran and sitting Democratic Rep. Mikie Sherrill is seeking to hold onto the district against Republican Paul DeGroot, a longtime prosecutor.