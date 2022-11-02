NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin is urging Garden State residents to double-check any unsolicited messages they may receive about their polling places or other related information ahead of the midterm elections on Nov. 8.

“If you receive unsolicited outreach about your polling place this election season, check to make sure the information you receive is correct!” wrote Platkin in a Monday tweet, linking to a voting rights resources page on his office’s website.

A similar message greeted visitors to the office’s website in a pop-up on Wednesday, specifically calling out unsolicited text messages.

“If you receive unsolicited outreach, by text or otherwise, about your polling place or other election-related information, please check to make sure the information you receive is correct!” it read.

Neither message identified a specific incident that might have prompted the warning, though Platkin’s office on Friday announced several elections-related measures aimed at protecting New Jerseyans’ right to vote.

Early voting in New Jersey began on Oct. 29 and will run through Nov. 6, ahead of Election Day on Nov. 8.