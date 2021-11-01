Murphy, Ciattarelli touring NJ as campaign coming to close

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — In the closing hours of New Jersey’s campaign for governor, Democratic incumbent Phil Murphy is travelling the state touting the progressive accomplishments during his first term.

Republican Jack Ciattarelli is also on tour railing against high property taxes and mask mandates in schools.

Murphy will be the first Democrat reelected in 44 years if he wins on Tuesday.

He’s staked his chances on a substantial list of progressive laws he’s signed.

Those include paid sick leave, a phased-in $15 minimum wage, higher taxes on the wealthy, taxpayer-financed community college and pre-kindergarten, among others.

New Jerseyans were able to participate in the first-ever early in-person voting. More than 400,000 mail-in and in-person votes have already been cast as of Sunday.

All 120 seats in the Assembly and Senate are also on the ballot, and along with them control of the Legislature. Finally, voters will weigh in on two ballot questions.