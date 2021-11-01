Murphy, Ciattarelli touring NJ as campaign coming to close

New Jersey Elections

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Murphy-Ciattarelli forum

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — In the closing hours of New Jersey’s campaign for governor, Democratic incumbent Phil Murphy is travelling the state touting the progressive accomplishments during his first term.

Republican Jack Ciattarelli is also on tour railing against high property taxes and mask mandates in schools.

Murphy will be the first Democrat reelected in 44 years if he wins on Tuesday.

He’s staked his chances on a substantial list of progressive laws he’s signed.

Those include paid sick leave, a phased-in $15 minimum wage, higher taxes on the wealthy, taxpayer-financed community college and pre-kindergarten, among others.

New Jerseyans were able to participate in the first-ever early in-person voting. More than 400,000 mail-in and in-person votes have already been cast as of Sunday.

All 120 seats in the Assembly and Senate are also on the ballot, and along with them control of the Legislature. Finally, voters will weigh in on two ballot questions.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Brighton Asylum in NJ brings a scary good time this Halloween

Lawmakers call for end of non-essential helicopter flights

The Milleridge Inn on Long Island becomes haunted house this Halloween

NYPD haunted house spooks PIX11 reporter

First responders offer Halloween fun with Spooky Ambulance event

More New Jersey

PIX on Politics

NYC mayoral candidates sit down with PIX11

NYC mayoral race: Where Adams, Sliwa stand on key issues

2021 NYC Race for Mayor: Eric Adams

2021 NYC Race for Mayor: Curtis Sliwa

PIX11 poll: Adams far and away favorite to win mayor's race

PIX on Politics panel: Homestretch in NYC mayoral, NJ governor races

More PIX on Politics

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter