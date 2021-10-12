Murphy and Ciattarelli set for another possibly fiery debate for governor on this last day to register to vote in NJ

NEWARK, NJ– Tuesday is the last day to register to vote in the next New Jersey election, which is officially scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Mail-in ballots have already been sent out, and topping the list of races are Gov. Phil Murphy, who hopes to be the first Democrat to be re-elected in decades, and Jack Ciattarelli, a Republican businessman and former state assemblyman, who hopes to overcome notable deficits in the polls.

The two men are set to face each other in their second and final debate Tuesday night at 8:00, at Rowan University, in South Jersey.

The last poll of them, from Monmouth University, showed Gov. Murphy ahead by double digits.

Among the main topics expected to be debated is state preparedness for weather emergencies, in the wake of Hurricane Ida’s deadly rains last month; the state’s COVID response, for which Gov. Murphy tends to get high marks; and a bill in the state legislature intended to further codify abortion rights in the Garden State.