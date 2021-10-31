Last day of early voting in NJ as residents decide governor, Legislature

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey’s first-ever early in-person voting wraps up Sunday in an election in which voters will elect the governor and Legislature.

Polls are open until 6 p.m.

More than 400,000 mail-in and in-person votes have already been cast.

More than 400,000 mail-in and in-person votes have already been cast.

The top of the ticket features Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy against Republican former Assembly member Jack Ciattarelli. Polls show Murphy in the lead, but no Democrat has been reelected governor in New Jersey since 1977.

All 120 seats in the Assembly and Senate are also on the ballot, and along with them control of the Legislature. Finally, voters will weigh in on two ballot questions.

Election Day is Tuesday.