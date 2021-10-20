In-person early voting in NJ begins this weekend. What you need to know

New Jersey Elections

by: , , ,

Posted: / Updated:

NEW JERSEY — In less than two weeks, voters in New Jersey will be heading to the polls to pick a governor.

The most recent poll shows Democratic Incumbent Phil Murphy leading Republican Challenger Jack Ciattarelli 50% to 41%. 

This election, however, is different from any other in the Garden State as registered voters can participate in early in-person voting for the first time. 

Early voting is not new for New Jersey, but early in-person voting is. 

“We, of course, in New Jersey want it to be as convenient as possible for all eligible voters to participate in our democracy and work what’s best for them,” New Jersey Secretary of State Tahesha Way told PIX11 News.

The state implemented a nine-day early in-person voting period from Oct. 23 through Oct. 31.

Voters can go to one of the 139 voting sites and cast their vote in-person. 

Interested in early in-person voting? Find a site near you.

Early in-person voting hours

  • Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Sunday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

With in-person early voting, New Jersey residents will have to vote in their county. The state’s voter information portal offers the locations in each county. 

There is also a new sign-in procedure that voters will utilize with their upgraded voting machines. Voters will sign in, poll workers will look them up, give them their card and then they’re off to the ballot box, according to Way.

“We want to ensure that there is equal access to the ballot box,” she added.

Many states already have in-person early voting, and turn out exponentially increases yearly, according to the secretary of state.

Important dates for the upcoming general election:

  • Oct. 23: In-person early voting begins
  • Oct. 26: Deadline to apply for a Vote-by-Mail ballot by mail
  • Oct. 31: In-person early voting ends
  • Nov. 1 at 3 p.m.: Deadline to apply for Vote-by-Mail ballot at your County Clerk’s office
  • Nov. 2 Election Day: Polls open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information and tips, visit the New Jersey Voter Information Portal.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

In-person early voting in New Jersey begins this weekend

Small Business Spotlight: G’Lux Salon & Keratin Bar in Totowa, NJ

‘God rest the man's soul’: Neighbors shocked after 81-year-old found dead in NJ home

NJ hits vax or test deadline for school, state workers

NJ’s vaccine-or-test mandate begins, with legal challenge and vendor problem Murphy says state will ‘sort out’

More New Jersey

PIX on Politics

PIX on Politics panel breaks down Rikers crisis, federal monitor report

MTA chief talks crime, ridership and infrastructure improvements

MTA chief talks congestion pricing and more

COVID rent relief program in Jersey City offers up to $10,000 grants

NYC health commissioner pushes COVID vaccines for kids, stops short of mandate

NY senator pushes remote learning bill: 'City Hall has utterly failed'

More PIX on Politics

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter