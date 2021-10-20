NEW JERSEY — In less than two weeks, voters in New Jersey will be heading to the polls to pick a governor.

The most recent poll shows Democratic Incumbent Phil Murphy leading Republican Challenger Jack Ciattarelli 50% to 41%.

This election, however, is different from any other in the Garden State as registered voters can participate in early in-person voting for the first time.

Early voting is not new for New Jersey, but early in-person voting is.

“We, of course, in New Jersey want it to be as convenient as possible for all eligible voters to participate in our democracy and work what’s best for them,” New Jersey Secretary of State Tahesha Way told PIX11 News.

The state implemented a nine-day early in-person voting period from Oct. 23 through Oct. 31.

Voters can go to one of the 139 voting sites and cast their vote in-person.

Interested in early in-person voting? Find a site near you.

Early in-person voting hours

Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

With in-person early voting, New Jersey residents will have to vote in their county. The state’s voter information portal offers the locations in each county.

There is also a new sign-in procedure that voters will utilize with their upgraded voting machines. Voters will sign in, poll workers will look them up, give them their card and then they’re off to the ballot box, according to Way.

“We want to ensure that there is equal access to the ballot box,” she added.

Many states already have in-person early voting, and turn out exponentially increases yearly, according to the secretary of state.

Important dates for the upcoming general election:

Oct. 23: In-person early voting begins

Oct. 26: Deadline to apply for a Vote-by-Mail ballot by mail

Oct. 31: In-person early voting ends

Nov. 1 at 3 p.m.: Deadline to apply for Vote-by-Mail ballot at your County Clerk’s office

Nov. 2 Election Day: Polls open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information and tips, visit the New Jersey Voter Information Portal.