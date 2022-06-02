NEW JERSEY (PIX11) – New Jersey voters head to the polls in less than a week to vote in the primary election for their choice of congressional candidates to be on the ballot in November.

The primary is scheduled for June 7. In order to participate, New Jersey residents must be registered to vote. The voter registration deadline was May 17.

New Jersey residents must vote in the primary of the party they are registered with. Voters who have not declared a party affiliation can still do so at their polling location or by choosing either a Democratic Party ballot or a Republican Party ballot when voting by mail.

There are three ways to vote in New Jersey’s primary election: by mail, in-person early voting or at a polling place on June 7.

Here’s what to know about each of the three voting options.

Vote by mail in NJ

May 31 was the final day for registered voters to apply for a vote-by-mail ballot. In order to be counted, vote-by-mail ballots must be postmarked by 8 p.m. on June 7 and received by your county’s Board of Elections by June 13.

Once you receive your vote-by-mail ballot, you can return the ballot one of three ways: mail it back, put it in one of your county’s Secure Ballot Drop Box Locations by 8 p.m. on June 7 or return it to your County Board of Elections Office by 8 p.m. on June 7.

Vote-by-mail ballots cannot be returned to in-person early voting poll locations or at poll locations on June 7.

For step-by-step instructions on how to complete your vote-by-mail ballot, visit the New Jersey Department of State’s Voter Information Portal.

In-person early voting in NJ primary

The in-person early voting period in New Jersey lasts from June 3 to June 5.

Each New Jersey county will have designated in-person early voting locations. Early voting locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on June 3 and June 4, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 5. No appointment is needed for in-person early voting.

For a list of early voting locations by county, visit the New Jersey Department of State’s Voter Information Portal.

At a polling place on primary day

Polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on June 7.

New Jersey has an online search tool to help find your designated polling place using your street address and ZIP code.