Gov. candidate Jack Ciattarelli calls for new school formula to ease NJ taxes

New Jersey Elections

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Jack Ciattarelli

New Jersey Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli calls for scrapping the state’s current school funding formula to lower property taxes, during a press conference, Wednesday Aug. 18, 2021, in Jersey City, N.J. Ciattarelli faces Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy in the November election (AP Photo/Mike Catalini)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — New Jersey Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli says it’s time to overhaul New Jersey’s school funding formula to lower property taxes.

But Ciattarelli, a former state Assembly member and small business owner, stopped short Wednesday of saying exactly how he would change the school funding formula, which has been approved by the state Supreme Court and embraced by Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy.

Ciattarelli said his plan could entail providing some amount of money for every English language speaker, with more money going to those learning English as a second language, and the state taking over special education from local authorities.

English language learners would need more money, he said, because of greater educational needs.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Hoboken proposes $1,000 for city employees who get vaccinated

Jersey City group may help house Afghan refugees

Paterson becomes ‘First Class City’ with historical 2020 Census count

Rutgers students sue over school’s vaccine mandate

At least 4 hurt when car hits NJ Transit bus head on: officials

Advocates slam NJ detention center after ICE extends contract

More New Jersey

PIX on Politics

Outrage after Cuomo impeachment investigation suspended

Christine Quinn won’t rule out run for NY governor in 2022

Who could run for governor of New York?

NY lawmakers ‘fully dedicated’ to impeaching Cuomo after sexual harassment findings: Assemblyman Kim

PIX on Politics Panel: Impending NYC mask update, eviction moratorium and more

Delta variant in NYC fuels talk of masks in schools, new screenings for public spaces

More PIX on Politics

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter