Gov. candidate Jack Ciattarelli calls for new school formula to ease NJ taxes

New Jersey Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli calls for scrapping the state’s current school funding formula to lower property taxes, during a press conference, Wednesday Aug. 18, 2021, in Jersey City, N.J. Ciattarelli faces Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy in the November election (AP Photo/Mike Catalini)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — New Jersey Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli says it’s time to overhaul New Jersey’s school funding formula to lower property taxes.

But Ciattarelli, a former state Assembly member and small business owner, stopped short Wednesday of saying exactly how he would change the school funding formula, which has been approved by the state Supreme Court and embraced by Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy.

Ciattarelli said his plan could entail providing some amount of money for every English language speaker, with more money going to those learning English as a second language, and the state taking over special education from local authorities.

English language learners would need more money, he said, because of greater educational needs.