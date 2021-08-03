Ex-senator, TV anchor Allen is Ciattarelli’s running mate in NJ gov race

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli has chosen former state Senator and one-time Philadelphia TV news anchor Diane Allen to be his running mate.

Ciattarelli, a former Assembly member, is set to officially name Allen as his pick for lieutenant governor on Wednesday.

Campaign spokesperson Stami Williams confirmed the selection in an email.

Ciattarelli faces first-term Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy in the November election.

Allen served in the Assembly beginning in 1996 before being elected to the state Senate in 1997.

She served there, representing parts of Burlington County, until 2017.

She was a news anchor in the 1970s through the 1990s on Philadelphia broadcast TV, with stints on KYW and WCAU.