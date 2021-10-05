Democrat, Republican vying for NJ lieutenant governor to debate

Sheila Oliver and Diane Allen (AP Photo: Left – Matt Rourke, right – Mel Evans)

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey’s two major party candidates for lieutenant governor this year will meet Tuesday in their only debate.

Democratic Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver will meet Republican former state Sen. Diane Allen at 7 p.m. The debate is sponsored by the New Jersey Globe, the nonprofit social justice organization Project Read and Rider University’s Rebovich Institute of New Jersey Politics.

Oliver was elected in 2017 with Gov. Phil Murphy and is seeking a second term as his lieutenant.

Allen is running with Republican former Assembly member Jack Ciattarelli.

Voters are casting ballots for Murphy and Oliver together as a ticket, and Ciattarelli and Allen together, as well.

