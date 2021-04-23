Skip to content
PIX11
New York, NY
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Local News
New York Elections
New Jersey Elections
Brooklyn
Bronx
Long Island
Manhattan
Queens
Staten Island
New Jersey
Crime
Justin Wallace
Small Business Spotlight
Monica Makes It Happen
Top Stories
10-year-old Manhattan girl wakes to man rubbing groin on her feet: NYPD
Top Stories
‘Ready to go’: NYC prepared to move homeless in hotels back to shelters, mayor says
Long Island man arrested for driving with 99 license suspensions: police
Video: Children flee from shooting in the Bronx, man with gun follows
New York Liberty Bell heads to historical society as Manhattan church damaged in fire rebuilds
Video
News
Coronavirus
Politics
Created Equal
National News
Politics
Business
Entertainment
Video
Top Stories
Child tax credit checks: IRS launches new tool to prevent parents from missing out on payments
Top Stories
Record heat wave: 40 million Americans looking at dangerous temperatures this week
Video
10-year-old Manhattan girl wakes to man rubbing groin on her feet: NYPD
1 in 5 asymptomatic COVID patients will eventually suffer long-haul symptom, study suggests
‘Ready to go’: NYC prepared to move homeless in hotels back to shelters, mayor says
Morning News
Ben Aaron
The O List
Dan Mannarino
Betty Nguyen
Marysol Castro
Hidden New York
Top Stories
Actress Molly C. Quinn talks thrilling new film ‘Agnes,’ which she also produced
Video
Top Stories
NYC hiking: Trails across the five boroughs
Video
Top Stories
‘In The Heights’ colorism controversy: Breaking down the all-too-real issue
Video
“Not the Science Type” scientist talks about her career and the film
Video
‘Queens comeback story is in motion’: Borough president talks vaccinations
Video
Black Women in Comedy stand-up festival hits NYC for Juneteenth week
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Daily and Hourly Forecast
Maps and Radar
Weather Science
Weather Alerts
Sports
PIX11 Sports Nation
Mets
Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
Community
Broadway Profiles
Newsletters
About
About Us
Contact PIX11
PIX11 News Team
PIX11 TV Listings
Where to find PIX11
PIX11 News App
PIX11 Partners
Calendar
PIX11 Careers
Report It!
Post a Job
Find a Job
Search
Search
Search
New Jersey Elections
WPIX-TV to launch weekly political affairs show: PIX on Politics
NJ Governor’s Race: Murphy runs on record, Ciattarelli asks if you’re better off
NJ Governor’s race: Ciattarelli wins Republican primary, will face Murphy in November
Video
NJ Governor’s race: Running unopposed, Murphy wins Democratic primary
Video
NJ primary: Results for contested senate, assembly races
More New Jersey Elections Headlines
NJ primary day: who is vying to unseat Gov. Murphy?
Video
What you need to know for the NJ primary
NJ Republicans wrestle with devotion to Trump in primary elections
NJ GOP governor’s debate: Ciattarelli, Singh argue on education, gun laws and canceled 2nd debate
Candidates in NYC, NJ demanding in-person debates
Democrats, incumbents winners in fundraising before NJ primary
Why there's no early voting in the NJ primary, and more key dates to know
NJ’s race for governor: Everyone running for New Jersey governor in 2021
NJ GOP gubernatorial candidates, former Trump adviser Parscale spat after one posts photo with Trump at Mar-a-Lago
Trump booster candidate for NJ governor won’t get public funds
Connect with PIX11 Online
Trending Stories
Dead bear cub found in Staten Island parking lot sparks police investigation
Video
NY students who learned remotely, had hybrid lessons to get food benefits funding
10-year-old Manhattan girl wakes to man rubbing groin on her feet: NYPD
PIX11 Live
NY COVID latest: Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Breaking down the 'In The Heights' colorism controversy
Video
Hell's Kitchen fire: Woman in 80s among 3 rescued, hospitalized
Video
Mother of 3-year-old who was burned to death demands change in Family Court law
Video
Veteran's Resources
U.S Department of Veterans Affairs
Wounded Warrior Project
Veterans Resource Centers of America
U.S Department of Veterans Affairs
Military Veterans Resource Center (MVRC)
Don't Miss
Where to find New York’s Very Own
NYC’s race for mayor: A list of everyone running for New York City mayor in 2021
Vaccine freebies: NY, NJ rolls out incentives
Video
Mets 2021 schedule on PIX11
Yankees 2021 schedule on PIX11
PIX11 COMMUNITY CALENDAR