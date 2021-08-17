New York’s new governor, Kathy Hochul, taking office Aug. 24

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 23: U.S. Rep. Kathy Hochul, the Democratic nominee for New York Lt. Gov., speaks during a “Women for Cuomo” campaign event on October 23, 2014 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in New York, NY. Incumbent New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was also joined by Former U.S. Secretary of State and U.S. Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton who, citing Cuomo’s record on women’s rights, endorsed him in the upcoming gubernatorial election on November 4, 2014. (Photo by Bryan Thomas/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s next governor, Kathy Hochul, is set to take office on Tuesday, Aug. 24, at the stroke of midnight.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s more-than-a-decade as the state’s governor will end at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, August 23. Current Lt. Gov. Hochul, a Democrat, spent Tuesday taking meetings in New York City to narrow down her selection for her successor. She’s vowed to depart from the Cuomo administration’s reputation as a “toxic” work environment, and focus on addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and concerns over eviction protections.

Meanwhile, the chair of the Assembly’s Judiciary Committee said it will release a report of its impeachment probe findings. Lawmakers haven’t offered a timeline for the report’s release.