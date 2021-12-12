Zephyr Teachout exits NY AG race after incumbent James announces run for re-election

FILE – State attorney general candidate Zephyr Teachout delivers her concession speech at the Working Families Party primary night party, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, in New York. Teachout has announced she is once again seeking the Democratic nomination for attorney general of New York, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow, File)

NEW YORK — Zephyr Teachout suspended her run for attorney general on Sunday in light of Letitia James’ decision to run for re-election.

James had planned to run for governor, but suspended her campaign and decided to seek another term as New York’s attorney general. Teachout isn’t alone in throwing her support behind James. AG candidate Daniel Goldman also suspended his campaign for attorney general to support James.

“Our campaign for NY Attorney General has always been rooted in doing the best for New Yorkers,” Teachout said. “Attorney General Letitia James is an exceptional leader and dedicated public servant. Given her decision to seek re-election, I will be immediately suspending my own campaign.”

Teachout said she strongly supported James in her re-election campaign.

James has said that plans to continue her work as attorney general because of “a number of important investigations and cases.” The 62-year-old is the first woman elected as New York’s attorney general and the first Black person to serve in the role.

