Zephyr Teachout announces run for New York attorney general

Law professor Zephyr Teachout announced her candidacy for New York attorney general on Nov. 15, 2021. (Credit: Henry Rosoff/PIX11)

NEW YORK — Law professor Zephyr Teachout will seek the Democratic nomination for attorney general of New York.

Teachout made the announcement on Monday in Brooklyn. She outlined several top priorities, including corruption, monopolies, climate justice and civil rights.

The 50-year-old had said earlier that she would run for attorney general if incumbent Letitia James announced a run for governor. James announced her campaign for governor on Oct. 29.

Teachout is an associate professor of law at Fordham University and a scholar on corruption and antitrust laws.

Teachout ran for the Democratic nomination for attorney general in 2018 but lost to James. She has also run unsuccessfully for governor and for Congress.