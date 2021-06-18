Yang, Garcia to campaign together Saturday in Queens

NEW YORK — With ranked choice voting likely to determine how the Democratic primary for New York City Mayor shakes out, two candidates are going to campaign together this weekend.

Andrew Yang’s campaign announced that Yang will be in Flushing, among other places, campaigning with Kathryn Garcia on Saturday. This marks the first time in the race that two candidates have gone out together.

Yang’s campaign said that the two “will kick off GOTV weekend by campaigning together on the trail.”

The most recent PIX11/NewsNation/Emerson College poll showed Garcia in third place on the first ballot with 17%; Yang was just behind in fourth with 14%.

