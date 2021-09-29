Williams, James, de Blasio: Who could take on Gov. Hochul in a primary?

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams speaks out against anti-Asian hate crimes during a news conference at the National Action Network, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

MANHATTAN — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul could face a primary challenge next year: New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams announced he’s exploraing a run for governor.

“We’re going to take some time to talk to a lot of folks across the state,” Williams said Wednesday.

“I really tried to over the years to get through this false upstate, downstate divide, because most of the issues are the same.”

Willams told PIX11 he’ll listen to elected officials, community leaders and everyday New Yorkers before deciding if he’ll officially jump into the race.

But there’s another elected official from Brooklyn who could become Williams’ opponent in the 2022 Democratic primary for governor.

Gotham Gazette Executive Editor Ben Max explains: “The biggest decision weighing over this entire race is whether Attorney General Letitia James will throw her hat in the ring.”

James made headlines Wednesday after delivering a speech to the Association for A Better New York, laying out her vision for New York State.

“Attorney General Letitia James clearly is interested in possibly running,” Max said, adding “Mayor Bill de Blasio [has also been] making it evident that he’s considering it.”

Several Republican hopefuls are on the campaign trail, connecting with voters. More than half of the state’s Republican county chairs have endorsed Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin for governor.

Andrew Giuliani and former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino are also working to win Republican votes.