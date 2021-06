NEW YORK — Voters head to the polls on June 22 for the mayoral primaries, but New Yorkers may not have answers about the winners until July.

Election night results will not include absentee, affidavit or military ballots. The Board of Elections is expected to have results including the absentee ballots in July.

The hope is that the Board of Elections will have all the votes counted and certified by July 12.

There’s also a chance that ranked choice voting could slow the voter rally down.