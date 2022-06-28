NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York voters headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in the primary race for New York governor.

Democrats will decide whether they want Gov. Kathy Hochul to continue her campaign for her first full term in office as she faces challenges from New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi. Republicans, meanwhile, will choose between four candidates to go up against the Democratic winner: U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, Andrew Giuliani, Harry Wilson and Rob Astorino.

PIX11 political reporter Ayana Harry sat down with each candidate ahead of the primary. The candidates answered a wide range of questions on issues important to voters, including abortion, crime, gun violence, congestion pricing, and inflation. Before you head to the polls, get to know the candidates for governor:

Watch the 2022 NY Race for Governor: Democratic Forum

Watch the 2022 NY Race for Governor: Republican Forum