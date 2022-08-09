NEW YORK (PIX11) — The leading candidates in a closely watched Democratic race for Congressional District 12 in Manhattan are facing off Tuesday night during a debate hosted by PIX11 and Hunter College.

For the first time, two longtime New York lawmakers are battling it out to represent the same district — and they’re not the only candidates hoping to win over voters. With just weeks to go until the primary on Aug. 23, Rep. Carolyn Maloney, Rep. Jerrold Nadler and attorney Suraj Patel are taking the debate stage to answer questions about abortion rights, crime, congestion pricing and more.

You can watch a livestream of the debate in the video player. You can also share your thoughts during the debate on Twitter using #PIXDEBATENY12.

Nadler and Maloney have each represented New Yorkers in Congress for decades. However, newly redrawn district maps have now pitted the lawmakers against each other.

Patel is an attorney and businessman who worked for former President Barack Obama. He narrowly lost to Maloney two years ago by about 3,000 votes. He’s calling for a new face and voice to represent the district in Congress.

A PIX11/Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey released on Friday found Nadler leads the pack of candidates by 9%. Nadler got 40% of votes from very likely Democratic voters. Maloney got 31% and Patel got 11%. About 17% of voters remained undecided.

PIX11 and Nexstar Media partnered with CUNY Hunter College for the debate, moderated by PIX11’s Dan Mannarino. Candidates are facing questions from PIX11’s Ayana Harry and Henry Rosoff, along with City & State reporter Rebecca Lewis.