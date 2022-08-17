The NY-10 Democratic Primary Debate will air on PIX11 and PIX11.com on Aug. 17, 2022, at 8 p.m. (Credit: PIX11)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — With less than a week to go until New York’s primary election – and early voting already underway — the leading Democratic candidates in the 10th Congressional District are facing off in a live debate Wednesday on PIX11.

Dan Goldman currently leads the pack in a crowded field of candidates, according to a new PIX11/Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll, making him a clear target in the debate, which begins at 8 p.m.

Goldman, a former federal prosecutor who helped House Democrats lead the first impeachment effort against former President Donald Trump, was the choice of 22% of Democratic voters who were surveyed. Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou, who has been courting progressive support and is endorsed by the Working Families Party, had 17% of the support from those surveyed.

Rounding out the candidates on the debate stage are City Councilwoman Carlina Rivera (13%), Congressman Mondaire Jones (13%), and Assemblywoman Jo Anne Simon (6%). Candidates needed to receive at least 5% of voter support in the PIX11 poll to make it onto the debate stage.

The 10th Congressional District is currently represented by Rep. Jerry Nadler, but he will no longer live in the district because maps were redrawn using 2020 Census data. The redrawn district includes parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn.

PIX11 and Nexstar Media have partnered with CUNY Medgar Evers College for the debate, which will be moderated by PIX11’s Dan Mannarino. Candidates will face questions from PIX11’s Ayana Harry and Henry Rosoff.