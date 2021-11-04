Voter turnout brings key wins for Republicans in NYC, Long Island

New York Elections

NEW YORK — New York Republicans are celebrating several key victories after Election Day — from seats in the New York City Council to what’s being called a “Red Wave” on Long Island.

“Not only did we retain the number of seats in the City Council, but we actually picked up seats,” explained Executive Vice Chairman of the New York Republican State Committee, John Burnett. 

Burnett believes conservative voters were focused on “the ballooning budget in New York City, the reforms on bail,” he said. “I think there’s a lot of concern.”

Democrat Justin Brannan was a strong contender to become the next City Council speaker. However, it’s unclear if he will even stay in the council as the latest numbers from the Board of Elections show his Republican Challenger Brian Fox is leading by 255 votes in his southern Brooklyn City Council district.

On Long Island, the Republican candidates for District Attorney won in both Nassau and Suffolk counties.

Republican Bruce Blakeman unseated Democratic Nassau County Executive Laura Curran. 

Nassau County Republican Committee Chairman Joseph Cairo told PIX11 News he saw growing frustration on Long Island with the Democratic party. 

“I think starting with what’s going on in Washington with the President, his popularity I think faded, faded significantly in Nassau County,” Cairo said.

@PIX11News on Twitter