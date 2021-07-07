Video: Eric Adams gets piercing to keep mayoral campaign promise

Brooklyn Borough President and a Democratic mayoral candidate Eric Adams greets NYPD officers as participants gather for a march through the Financial District during a parade honoring essential workers for their efforts in getting New York City through the COVID-19 pandemic, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK — Fresh off his win in the Democratic mayoral primary, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams got an ear pierced to keep a campaign promise.

Adams met a group of young people as he campaigned and made the piercing promise to them, he said on Twitter.

“‘How do we know you’re not like other politicians who make promises they don’t keep,'” Adams said they asked him. “They said ‘we’ll trust you if you promise to pierce your ear when you win the primary.'”

The Associated Press called the primary for Adams on Tuesday night.

“Already lived up to my first promise,” Adams said in a video of his piercing posted to Twitter.

On the campaign trail a group of young people met with my son & me. They asked “how do we know you’re not like other politicians who make promises they don’t keep”. They said we’ll trust you if you promise to pierce your ear when you win the primary. Promise made, promise kept! pic.twitter.com/E0VlfS7ydD — Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) July 7, 2021

Also on Wednesday, Adams showed his support for the essential workers at the Hometown Heroes parade.