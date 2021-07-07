Video: Eric Adams gets piercing to keep mayoral campaign promise

NEW YORK — Fresh off his win in the Democratic mayoral primary, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams got an ear pierced to keep a campaign promise.
Adams met a group of young people as he campaigned and made the piercing promise to them, he said on Twitter.
“‘How do we know you’re not like other politicians who make promises they don’t keep,'” Adams said they asked him. “They said ‘we’ll trust you if you promise to pierce your ear when you win the primary.'”
The Associated Press called the primary for Adams on Tuesday night.
“Already lived up to my first promise,” Adams said in a video of his piercing posted to Twitter.
Also on Wednesday, Adams showed his support for the essential workers at the Hometown Heroes parade.