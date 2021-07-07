Video: Eric Adams gets piercing to keep mayoral campaign promise

New York Elections

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Eric Adams

Brooklyn Borough President and a Democratic mayoral candidate Eric Adams greets NYPD officers as participants gather for a march through the Financial District during a parade honoring essential workers for their efforts in getting New York City through the COVID-19 pandemic, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK — Fresh off his win in the Democratic mayoral primary, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams got an ear pierced to keep a campaign promise.

Adams met a group of young people as he campaigned and made the piercing promise to them, he said on Twitter.

“‘How do we know you’re not like other politicians who make promises they don’t keep,'” Adams said they asked him. “They said ‘we’ll trust you if you promise to pierce your ear when you win the primary.'”

The Associated Press called the primary for Adams on Tuesday night.

“Already lived up to my first promise,” Adams said in a video of his piercing posted to Twitter.

Also on Wednesday, Adams showed his support for the essential workers at the Hometown Heroes parade.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New York Election Videos

The race for mayor: Adams vs. Sliwa

NYC mayoral election: Eric Adams talks party unity, taking on Sliwa after winning Democratic nomination

Eric Adams wins Democratic nomination for NYC mayor: AP

Ballots for Brunch: BOE delays data dump closer to dinner

Key races still left undecided in NYC elections

Alvin Bragg poised to make history, become Manhattan’s first Black district attorney

More New York Elections

PIX on Politics

How to make NYers feel safe amid shootings? 'Cops on every corner,' former NYPD chief says

Troubled NYC elections board set to publish more mayoral primary results

On the record with Curtis Sliwa: GOP candidate for NYC mayor talks chances of victory

PIX on Politics Panel: Primary results in NYC mayoral race

When will we know more election results in NYC?

NJ Gov. Murphy talks COVID recovery, schools and more

More PIX on Politics

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter